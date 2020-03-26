1516 Whistler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Meticulously maintained single-family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms available for lease. Master and second bedroom downstairs with two other bedrooms upstairs. Wood floor throughout the living area. Prestigious South Paloma Creek Subdivision. Minutes away from Highway 380 and closer to DNT and Highway 35. Covered Patio with extended concrete will entertain the family and their guests. Rare opportunity to live a Like-New property. Don't miss it!!!