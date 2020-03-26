All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:45 PM

1516 Whistler Drive

1516 Whistler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Whistler Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Meticulously maintained single-family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms available for lease. Master and second bedroom downstairs with two other bedrooms upstairs. Wood floor throughout the living area. Prestigious South Paloma Creek Subdivision. Minutes away from Highway 380 and closer to DNT and Highway 35. Covered Patio with extended concrete will entertain the family and their guests. Rare opportunity to live a Like-New property. Don't miss it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Whistler Drive have any available units?
1516 Whistler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1516 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 1516 Whistler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Whistler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Whistler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1516 Whistler Drive offer parking?
No, 1516 Whistler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Whistler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Whistler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Whistler Drive have a pool?
No, 1516 Whistler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Whistler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1516 Whistler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Whistler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Whistler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Whistler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Whistler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

