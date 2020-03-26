Meticulously maintained single-family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms available for lease. Master and second bedroom downstairs with two other bedrooms upstairs. Wood floor throughout the living area. Prestigious South Paloma Creek Subdivision. Minutes away from Highway 380 and closer to DNT and Highway 35. Covered Patio with extended concrete will entertain the family and their guests. Rare opportunity to live a Like-New property. Don't miss it!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1516 Whistler Drive have any available units?
1516 Whistler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1516 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 1516 Whistler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.