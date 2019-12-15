1516 Canary Drive

Amenities

Paloma Creek Beauty! For Sale or Lease. NO DEPOSIT needed for Lease. Come fall in love with the custom touches in this home including the popular Porcelain ceramic wood look floors, beautifully painted throughout in modern designer paint color all complimenting the split bdrm floorplan. Large breakfast area. Master is complete with plenty of space for large furniture, bath with dual vanities, separate shower, soaking tub and huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms have new carpet and thick cozy pad. The exterior features, huge backyard with no neighbors, gutters, sprinkler system, mature landscape. Neighborhood HOA offers pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, and dog park. Walk to Elementary. This is a MUST SEE home!