1516 Canary Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 7:13 PM

1516 Canary Drive

1516 Canary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Canary Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Paloma Creek Beauty! For Sale or Lease. NO DEPOSIT needed for Lease. Come fall in love with the custom touches in this home including the popular Porcelain ceramic wood look floors, beautifully painted throughout in modern designer paint color all complimenting the split bdrm floorplan. Large breakfast area. Master is complete with plenty of space for large furniture, bath with dual vanities, separate shower, soaking tub and huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms have new carpet and thick cozy pad. The exterior features, huge backyard with no neighbors, gutters, sprinkler system, mature landscape. Neighborhood HOA offers pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, and dog park. Walk to Elementary. This is a MUST SEE home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Canary Drive have any available units?
1516 Canary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1516 Canary Drive have?
Some of 1516 Canary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Canary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Canary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Canary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Canary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Canary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Canary Drive offers parking.
Does 1516 Canary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Canary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Canary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Canary Drive has a pool.
Does 1516 Canary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1516 Canary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Canary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Canary Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Canary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Canary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

