1404 Cockatiel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely one-story home with beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of room for cooking and gathering. Relax in the evenings in adorable screened-in patio overlooking backyard. Master suite features private sitting area and large shower. 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-car Garage. Fun neighborhood with so many amenities including pools, fitness center, party pavilion, walking & biking path, greenbelt space, and new dog park. Convenient location close to schools and shopping. Move-in tomorrow!