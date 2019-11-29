1404 Cockatiel Drive

Amenities
Lovely one-story home with beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of room for cooking and gathering. Relax in the evenings in adorable screened-in patio overlooking backyard. Master suite features private sitting area and large shower. 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-car Garage. Fun neighborhood with so many amenities including pools, fitness center, party pavilion, walking & biking path, greenbelt space, and new dog park. Convenient location close to schools and shopping. Move-in tomorrow!