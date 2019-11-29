All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1404 Cockatiel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1404 Cockatiel Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 11:33 AM

1404 Cockatiel Drive

1404 Cockatiel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1404 Cockatiel Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely one-story home with beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of room for cooking and gathering. Relax in the evenings in adorable screened-in patio overlooking backyard. Master suite features private sitting area and large shower. 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-car Garage. Fun neighborhood with so many amenities including pools, fitness center, party pavilion, walking & biking path, greenbelt space, and new dog park. Convenient location close to schools and shopping. Move-in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Cockatiel Drive have any available units?
1404 Cockatiel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1404 Cockatiel Drive have?
Some of 1404 Cockatiel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Cockatiel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Cockatiel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Cockatiel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Cockatiel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Cockatiel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Cockatiel Drive offers parking.
Does 1404 Cockatiel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Cockatiel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Cockatiel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Cockatiel Drive has a pool.
Does 1404 Cockatiel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Cockatiel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Cockatiel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Cockatiel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Cockatiel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Cockatiel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District