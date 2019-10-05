13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room bathtub

Former Model Home sits on .25 acre corner lot. Lush landscaping & beautiful elevation upon drive up. Private community w no thru traffic nestled on a peninsula surrounded by the Lake. Like new, meticulously maintained home extensive scraped hardwoods, contemporary finish out, 5 in baseboards, tiled fireplace make this home exquisite. Kitchen has SS appliances, 42 in cabinets, farm sink w polished upgrades, Quartz counters & custom lighting. Natural light, stunning views of back yard, wood beams bring warmth into the home. Master updated w glass tile, over sized shower, garden tub & framed mirrors. Game room w built ins & Media is a Bonus! Lg covered patio, stone fireplace & breathtaking view