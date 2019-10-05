All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:18 AM

13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive

13501 Cortes de Pallas Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13501 Cortes de Pallas Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Former Model Home sits on .25 acre corner lot. Lush landscaping & beautiful elevation upon drive up. Private community w no thru traffic nestled on a peninsula surrounded by the Lake. Like new, meticulously maintained home extensive scraped hardwoods, contemporary finish out, 5 in baseboards, tiled fireplace make this home exquisite. Kitchen has SS appliances, 42 in cabinets, farm sink w polished upgrades, Quartz counters & custom lighting. Natural light, stunning views of back yard, wood beams bring warmth into the home. Master updated w glass tile, over sized shower, garden tub & framed mirrors. Game room w built ins & Media is a Bonus! Lg covered patio, stone fireplace & breathtaking view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive have any available units?
13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive have?
Some of 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive offer parking?
No, 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive have a pool?
No, 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive have accessible units?
No, 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13501 Cortes De Pallas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District