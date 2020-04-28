1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful single-story home features 3 bedrooms plus separate study which can be converted to a bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 dining areas is located in a gorgeous upscale community at Little Elm. This home was built in 2011. Property is be available for immediate occupancy.



The Master bedroom has its own master bath and closet. Other 2 rooms have super big closets as well for clothes and other personal belongings. The building has a large living room with custom stone fireplace and huge eat in kitchen.



Community features: hiking & biking trails.

Upgraded home within walking distance to schools.

House is less than a mile from major highways.