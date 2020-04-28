All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful single-story home features 3 bedrooms plus separate study which can be converted to a bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 dining areas is located in a gorgeous upscale community at Little Elm. This home was built in 2011. Property is be available for immediate occupancy.

The Master bedroom has its own master bath and closet. Other 2 rooms have super big closets as well for clothes and other personal belongings. The building has a large living room with custom stone fireplace and huge eat in kitchen.

Community features: hiking & biking trails.
Upgraded home within walking distance to schools.
House is less than a mile from major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

