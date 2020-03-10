All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:59 PM

1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Like New House with many upgrades. Beautiful stone elevation and brick belly band, 4BR,2BA+Former Dinning, Grannite countertop, 42 maple cabinets and kitchen island, a large family room with beautiful stone fireplace, ceramic tiled floor in kitchen, breakfast area and all bathroom, ceramic tile surround wall in master bathroom shower, nice back yard with covered patio, full gutter, energy efficiency with Radiant Barrier Sheathing and Dual-Paned Windows, nice neighborhood with fitness center, swimming pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District