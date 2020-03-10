1312 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage new construction

Like New House with many upgrades. Beautiful stone elevation and brick belly band, 4BR,2BA+Former Dinning, Grannite countertop, 42 maple cabinets and kitchen island, a large family room with beautiful stone fireplace, ceramic tiled floor in kitchen, breakfast area and all bathroom, ceramic tile surround wall in master bathroom shower, nice back yard with covered patio, full gutter, energy efficiency with Radiant Barrier Sheathing and Dual-Paned Windows, nice neighborhood with fitness center, swimming pool and playground.