All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1016 Barn Owl Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1016 Barn Owl Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 Barn Owl Drive

1016 Barn Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1016 Barn Owl Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in desirable Paloma Creek South sub. Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot. This 5 bedroom 3 bath Home features wood floors, stone fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a island. Kitchen overlooks the living area, just perfect for entertainment. The master is down, there is a 2nd. bedroom with bath, and a study downstairs. Upstairs there is a large game room and 3 bedrooms, all have walk-in closets. The garage also has extra space for storage or a large vehicle. There is a Covered patio to enjoy those warm Texas nights. The Area features include 4 Olympic pools, hike and bike trails, open park areas, playgrounds and 4 clubhouses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Barn Owl Drive have any available units?
1016 Barn Owl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1016 Barn Owl Drive have?
Some of 1016 Barn Owl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Barn Owl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Barn Owl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Barn Owl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Barn Owl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1016 Barn Owl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Barn Owl Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 Barn Owl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Barn Owl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Barn Owl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1016 Barn Owl Drive has a pool.
Does 1016 Barn Owl Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 Barn Owl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Barn Owl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Barn Owl Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Barn Owl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Barn Owl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District