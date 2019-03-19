1009 Roadrunner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath home loaded with updates. This spectacular home boasts: rich hardwood floors, open split bedroom floor plan, SS Apps, Corian cntrs, lots of cabinet & cntr space, art niches, open split bedroom floor plan, stone & brick fascade, stone gas start fireplace, 2 inch blindes, decorative tile backsplash, garden soaking tub, soaring ceilings, sep shower, sprinkler system, breakfast bar, & much more. All this and more located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Paloma Creek with a dog park, playground, jogging & bike path, community pool & more. A stone throw from Bell Elementary & Braswell High School. Don't miss out on this amazing home. View today.