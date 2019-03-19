All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1009 Roadrunner Drive

1009 Roadrunner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Roadrunner Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath home loaded with updates. This spectacular home boasts: rich hardwood floors, open split bedroom floor plan, SS Apps, Corian cntrs, lots of cabinet & cntr space, art niches, open split bedroom floor plan, stone & brick fascade, stone gas start fireplace, 2 inch blindes, decorative tile backsplash, garden soaking tub, soaring ceilings, sep shower, sprinkler system, breakfast bar, & much more. All this and more located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Paloma Creek with a dog park, playground, jogging & bike path, community pool & more. A stone throw from Bell Elementary & Braswell High School. Don't miss out on this amazing home. View today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Roadrunner Drive have any available units?
1009 Roadrunner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Roadrunner Drive have?
Some of 1009 Roadrunner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Roadrunner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Roadrunner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Roadrunner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Roadrunner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Roadrunner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Roadrunner Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Roadrunner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Roadrunner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Roadrunner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Roadrunner Drive has a pool.
Does 1009 Roadrunner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Roadrunner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Roadrunner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Roadrunner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Roadrunner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Roadrunner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

