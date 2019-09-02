100 Burtonwood Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

ENJOY THE COUNTRYSIDE ON AN ACRE LOT BUT STILL ONLY 25 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS. Well maintained home is 3 bed with a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom, a large multipurpose room upstairs that can be game room, exercise room or even a 5th bedroom including a half bath. Relax, cook, swim outdoors utilizing the POOL, OUTDOOR KITCHEN & HOT TUB!! For the industrious type you can use the 10 X 12 workshop with electricity for all of your misc. hobbies. Kitchen has a touchless faucet and cheaper utilities with the radiant barrier installed. Last but not least of this very cool country home is a 4 X 6 TORNADO SHELTER, which speaks for itself!! You need to come see to appreciate!!