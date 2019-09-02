All apartments in Ovilla
Find more places like 100 Burtonwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ovilla, TX
/
100 Burtonwood Circle
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:27 PM

100 Burtonwood Circle

100 Burtonwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

100 Burtonwood Circle, Ovilla, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ENJOY THE COUNTRYSIDE ON AN ACRE LOT BUT STILL ONLY 25 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS. Well maintained home is 3 bed with a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom, a large multipurpose room upstairs that can be game room, exercise room or even a 5th bedroom including a half bath. Relax, cook, swim outdoors utilizing the POOL, OUTDOOR KITCHEN & HOT TUB!! For the industrious type you can use the 10 X 12 workshop with electricity for all of your misc. hobbies. Kitchen has a touchless faucet and cheaper utilities with the radiant barrier installed. Last but not least of this very cool country home is a 4 X 6 TORNADO SHELTER, which speaks for itself!! You need to come see to appreciate!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Burtonwood Circle have any available units?
100 Burtonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ovilla, TX.
What amenities does 100 Burtonwood Circle have?
Some of 100 Burtonwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Burtonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
100 Burtonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Burtonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 100 Burtonwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ovilla.
Does 100 Burtonwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 100 Burtonwood Circle offers parking.
Does 100 Burtonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Burtonwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Burtonwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 100 Burtonwood Circle has a pool.
Does 100 Burtonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 100 Burtonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Burtonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Burtonwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Burtonwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Burtonwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXMansfield, TX
Ennis, TXBalch Springs, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXCoppell, TXRichland Hills, TXAddison, TXHaltom City, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District