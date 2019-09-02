100 Burtonwood Circle

Amenities
ENJOY THE COUNTRYSIDE ON AN ACRE LOT BUT STILL ONLY 25 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS. Well maintained home is 3 bed with a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom, a large multipurpose room upstairs that can be game room, exercise room or even a 5th bedroom including a half bath. Relax, cook, swim outdoors utilizing the POOL, OUTDOOR KITCHEN & HOT TUB!! For the industrious type you can use the 10 X 12 workshop with electricity for all of your misc. hobbies. Kitchen has a touchless faucet and cheaper utilities with the radiant barrier installed. Last but not least of this very cool country home is a 4 X 6 TORNADO SHELTER, which speaks for itself!! You need to come see to appreciate!!