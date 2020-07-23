/
orange county
101 Apartments for rent in Orange County, TX📍
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$653
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
917 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
2108 Monterrey Drive
2108 West Monterrey Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1219 sqft
This cute 3bd/1ba home features tile floors throughout the home in a well maintained neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
2333 Tilley Circle
2333 Tilley Circle, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1102 sqft
2333 Tilley Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Charlemont! - This home is located in the gorgeous neighborhood of Charlemont and close to everything in town with easy access to I-10.
2801 W Sunset Dr Move in Special
2801 West Sunset Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
1250 sqft
Sunset Grove Apartments - Property Id: 200799 2801 w. Sunset Drive Orange Texas 77630 Call 409-883-0854 Apply online at https://www.rentcafe.com/onlineleasing/apartmentsforrent/oleapplication.
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Love where you Live at Terrace Vine Apartments! - Property Id: 309640 We have 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms available this week! All of our 2 bedrooms are on special now. 1 bedrooms start at $775.
4020 Sikes Rd Apt
4020 Sikes Road, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
Pine Hollow - Property Id: 314724 MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! 1 BR $700, 2BR $875, 3 BR $975 on select units. Check out our website @ www.pinehollowapts.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
616 Bridal Wreath Ave
616 Bridal Wreath Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Completely renovated home, with fireplace and more!! - Completely renovated property and features brand new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures and more! It has a cozy fireplace and double doors that access to a very nice backyard! Call today to
674 W Tram Rd
674 West Tram Road, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1359 sqft
674 W Tram Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
1330 Tulane St.
1330 Tulane Street, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
1330 Tulane St. Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
3130 Brown Rd
3130 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1743 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
3040 Brown Rd
3040 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1876 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
1030 Charlotte Ln
1030 Charlotte Lane, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
REDUCED!! RENT TO OWN Sales Price: $299,900 Monthly Rent: $2,100 Term: 3 Years This is an absolute stunning and breath taking home! If you’re looking for a gorgeous home for you and your family, you have found it! The home’s wide and spacious
2313 Smith St
2313 Smith Street, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
624 sqft
Very nice property perfect for a small family or young professional! - This property sits on a large lot and has been completely renovated! It is perfect for a small family that wants to live in a very quiet neighborhood.
2116 Rio Grande WSCM
2116 Rio Grande Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautifully renovated home in Orange - (RLNE4866600)
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1233 sqft
NOW SHOWING!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.
2773 Briggs
2773 Briggs Drive, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2195 sqft
Nice brick 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage 2195 sq.ft. home in Bridge City School District in a quiet neighborhood. Fenced in yard with a large back porch great for entertaining.
88 Heritage Drive
88 Heritage Drive, Vidor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1485 sqft
Perfectly updated home in Vidor ISD! This home features a great layout utilizing space and features an open floor plan, wood look tiles, modern designs and a great backyard! The kitchen and bathrooms feature a sleek look with granite counter tops on
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
1965 Galway Dr
1965 Galway Drive, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2014 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, completely remodeled, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor, fenced yard, storage shed.
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
550 Henry St 202 Park
550 Henry Street, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brand New Home- Move in Ready! - Property Id: 212413 This is a brand new model home is ready for immediate move-in! Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for
1602 9th Street
1602 9th Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$710
1234 sqft
lot 10,716
1030 Dallas St.
1030 Dallas St, Port Neches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
1030 Dallas - This is a 2 bedroom one and a half bathroom home located in Port Neches. The home features laminate and tile flooring and central air and heat. There is a one car garage with washer and dryer connections. The backyard is fenced.
Charlton Pollard
345 Lawson St
345 Lawson St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Apartment in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
