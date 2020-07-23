Apartment List
/
TX
/
orange county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Orange County, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$653
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
917 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2108 Monterrey Drive
2108 West Monterrey Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1219 sqft
This cute 3bd/1ba home features tile floors throughout the home in a well maintained neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2333 Tilley Circle
2333 Tilley Circle, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1102 sqft
2333 Tilley Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Charlemont! - This home is located in the gorgeous neighborhood of Charlemont and close to everything in town with easy access to I-10.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2801 W Sunset Dr Move in Special
2801 West Sunset Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
1250 sqft
Sunset Grove Apartments - Property Id: 200799 2801 w. Sunset Drive Orange Texas 77630 Call 409-883-0854 Apply online at https://www.rentcafe.com/onlineleasing/apartmentsforrent/oleapplication.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Love where you Live at Terrace Vine Apartments! - Property Id: 309640 We have 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms available this week! All of our 2 bedrooms are on special now. 1 bedrooms start at $775.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4020 Sikes Rd Apt
4020 Sikes Road, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
Pine Hollow - Property Id: 314724 MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! 1 BR $700, 2BR $875, 3 BR $975 on select units. Check out our website @ www.pinehollowapts.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
616 Bridal Wreath Ave
616 Bridal Wreath Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Completely renovated home, with fireplace and more!! - Completely renovated property and features brand new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures and more! It has a cozy fireplace and double doors that access to a very nice backyard! Call today to

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
674 W Tram Rd
674 West Tram Road, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1359 sqft
674 W Tram Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 Tulane St.
1330 Tulane Street, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
1330 Tulane St. Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3130 Brown Rd
3130 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1743 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3040 Brown Rd
3040 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1876 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1030 Charlotte Ln
1030 Charlotte Lane, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
REDUCED!! RENT TO OWN Sales Price: $299,900 Monthly Rent: $2,100 Term: 3 Years This is an absolute stunning and breath taking home! If you’re looking for a gorgeous home for you and your family, you have found it! The home’s wide and spacious

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2313 Smith St
2313 Smith Street, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
624 sqft
Very nice property perfect for a small family or young professional! - This property sits on a large lot and has been completely renovated! It is perfect for a small family that wants to live in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2116 Rio Grande WSCM
2116 Rio Grande Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautifully renovated home in Orange - (RLNE4866600)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1233 sqft
NOW SHOWING!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2773 Briggs
2773 Briggs Drive, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2195 sqft
Nice brick 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage 2195 sq.ft. home in Bridge City School District in a quiet neighborhood. Fenced in yard with a large back porch great for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
88 Heritage Drive
88 Heritage Drive, Vidor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1485 sqft
Perfectly updated home in Vidor ISD! This home features a great layout utilizing space and features an open floor plan, wood look tiles, modern designs and a great backyard! The kitchen and bathrooms feature a sleek look with granite counter tops on

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

1 of 23

Last updated July 2 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
1965 Galway Dr
1965 Galway Drive, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2014 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, completely remodeled, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor, fenced yard, storage shed.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
550 Henry St 202 Park
550 Henry Street, Bridge City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brand New Home- Move in Ready! - Property Id: 212413 This is a brand new model home is ready for immediate move-in! Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1602 9th Street
1602 9th Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$710
1234 sqft
lot 10,716
Results within 1 mile of Orange County

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1030 Dallas St.
1030 Dallas St, Port Neches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
1030 Dallas - This is a 2 bedroom one and a half bathroom home located in Port Neches. The home features laminate and tile flooring and central air and heat. There is a one car garage with washer and dryer connections. The backyard is fenced.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Charlton Pollard
345 Lawson St
345 Lawson St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Apartment in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Orange County?
Apartment Rentals in Orange County start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Orange County?
Some of the colleges located in the Orange County area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Orange County have apartments for rent?
Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Orange have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXMont Belvieu, TXBridge City, TXMoss Bluff, LA
Port Neches, TXJasper, TXCarlyss, LADeRidder, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University