26 Apartments for rent in Jasper County, TX

jasper county
Apartments for rent in Jasper County, TX
131 Rosewood Apartment #3
131 Rosewood Dr, Jasper County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom, remodeled apartment. One carport parking space. No Pets or Smoking. Call us for more information.
804 Hunterwood
804 Hunterwood Dr, Jasper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2273 sqft
Conveniently located family home on the corner of Verna and Hunterwood. 3 BR, 2 BA with spacious, high ceiling living room, step down to den/dining area with built ins, large kitchen with breakfast and desk area.
908 Verna
908 Verna St, Jasper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1638 sqft
Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 carport on Verna in Jasper. Available for a 12 month lease. No smoking or pets. Call for more information.
103 W Gibson Street
103 W Gibson St, Jasper, TX
Studio
$6,575
5260 sqft
5,260 SF. currently housing a medical and dental clinic. Two seperate reception areas, bathrooms, waiting rooms, and employee parking in rear. Available after March 31,2020. $6,575.00 per month. Modifications to space are availiable.
110 Hawn
110 Hawn Dr, Lumberton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2018 sqft
Looking to lease in Lumberton, here it is. Great 3/2 farmhouse style home nestled back in the woods on the south side of Lumberton. Close to primary school and middle school.
7225 FM 1122
7225 FM 1122, Hardin County, TX
Studio
$3,000
19840 sqft
Warehouse (20K Sq Ft) - $3000 moves you in***1st Month Rent FREE**** Potential building uses Retail, Storage of Medical supplies, Temporary overstock of paper goods, cars, raw materials to make paper goods, Temporary Hospital, Medical Supplies,
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Calder Highlands
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Western Hills
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
North End
7755 Helbig Rd
7755 Helbig Road, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
7755 Helbig Road - This property is a three bedroom, one bath located in Beaumont. The living room has large windows that give it an airy feel. The kitchen is opened to the living room with a small island that allows extra seating.
Glenwood
4645 Buffalo Ave.
4645 Buffalo Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$877
877 sqft
Recently renovated - Single Family - 2 Bedroom - Cozy 2 bedroom in a really cute neighborhood located in Beaumont. This house has recently been updated and is ready to be rented out. Call or email to make an appointment.
Calder Highlands
4173 Arthur Ln
4173 Arthur Ln, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
Townhome Apartment - Property Id: 314529 A neat & convenient 2/2.5/2 townhome aparment. Can be anywhere in town withing 15 minutes Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
8055 Park North
8055 Park North Drive, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8055 Park North - THIS IS A FOUR BEDROOM, two bath house located in Beaumont. This house has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a dishwasher and stove, and extra seating at a breakfast bar.
674 W Tram Rd
674 West Tram Road, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1359 sqft
674 W Tram Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
1330 Tulane St.
1330 Tulane Street, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
1330 Tulane St. Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
40 John Loop
40 John Loop, Lumberton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2400 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Lumberton, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Completely Renovated home in sought after Lumberton ISD! This 4/3 has nearly 2,400 sqft and has been completely updated from head to toe.
605 Roosevelt Dr.
605 Roosevelt Dr, Silsbee, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom property with in law suite!! - This House has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, fixtures and more! It features a huge porch in front of the property perfect to enjoy a morning coffee or late afternoon drink! It has an
Pine Cone
5245 Concord Road
5245 Concord Road, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Large Living Room, Central Heat and Air. Conveniently Located near Target and Parkdale Mall. New street on west side and sidewalk. Quiet for someone or family wanting to rent a home prior to becoming a homeowner.
88 Heritage Drive
88 Heritage Drive, Vidor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1485 sqft
Perfectly updated home in Vidor ISD! This home features a great layout utilizing space and features an open floor plan, wood look tiles, modern designs and a great backyard! The kitchen and bathrooms feature a sleek look with granite counter tops on
1965 Galway Dr
1965 Galway Drive, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2014 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, completely remodeled, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor, fenced yard, storage shed.
