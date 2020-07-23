/
/
hardin county
Last updated July 23 2020
54 Apartments for rent in Hardin County, TX📍
Last updated July 23
110 Hawn
110 Hawn Dr, Lumberton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2018 sqft
Looking to lease in Lumberton, here it is. Great 3/2 farmhouse style home nestled back in the woods on the south side of Lumberton. Close to primary school and middle school.
Last updated July 22
715 Dayna Lane
715 Dayna Ln, Sour Lake, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1824 sqft
715 Dayna Lane - This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Sour Lake, TX. The kitchen comes with a stove, dishwasher and fridge. There are washer and dryer connections in the spacious utility room.
Last updated July 22
40 John Loop
40 John Loop, Lumberton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2400 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Lumberton, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Completely Renovated home in sought after Lumberton ISD! This 4/3 has nearly 2,400 sqft and has been completely updated from head to toe.
Last updated July 22
605 Roosevelt Dr.
605 Roosevelt Dr, Silsbee, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom property with in law suite!! - This House has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, fixtures and more! It features a huge porch in front of the property perfect to enjoy a morning coffee or late afternoon drink! It has an
Last updated July 22
7225 FM 1122
7225 FM 1122, Hardin County, TX
Studio
$3,000
19840 sqft
Warehouse (20K Sq Ft) - $3000 moves you in***1st Month Rent FREE**** Potential building uses Retail, Storage of Medical supplies, Temporary overstock of paper goods, cars, raw materials to make paper goods, Temporary Hospital, Medical Supplies,
Last updated July 23
4062 FM 92
4062 FM 92, Hardin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1688 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick home located in North Silsbee. the home features two living ares, 2 covered outdoor entertaining areas. Small storage building and a 2 vehicle attached carport. 1 Acre to enjoy with yard maintenance included. All electric.
Results within 1 mile of Hardin County
Last updated July 22
North End
7755 Helbig Rd
7755 Helbig Road, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
7755 Helbig Road - This property is a three bedroom, one bath located in Beaumont. The living room has large windows that give it an airy feel. The kitchen is opened to the living room with a small island that allows extra seating.
Last updated July 22
13455 Chimney Rock Dr.
13455 Chimney Rock Dr, Bevil Oaks, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2393 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Bevil Oaks, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful one story home in desired Bevil Oaks in Beaumont, TX!, ready to move in.
Last updated July 23
7730 Yellowstone Drive
7730 Yellowstone Dr, Bevil Oaks, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 Yellowstone Drive in Bevil Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hardin County
Verified
Last updated July 23
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Verified
Last updated July 23
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Verified
Last updated July 23
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 20
Calder Highlands
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Verified
Last updated July 23
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 23
Calder Place
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Verified
Last updated July 23
Western Hills
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Verified
Last updated September 17
Mandolin
10325 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1373 sqft
Willowbrook area of North Houston. Close to premiere shopping at The Vintage. Luxury living with superior location and full amenities. Spacious one, two, and three-bedroom luxury homes.
Verified
Last updated April 18
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
Last updated July 22
Old Town
2545 Louisiana Street
2545 Louisiana Avenue, Beaumont, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3014 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly remodeled charmer - Property Id: 91505 Beautiful property central to everything. Just remodeled with hardwood floors, newly painted. Airy and light.
Last updated July 22
Glenwood
4645 Buffalo Ave.
4645 Buffalo Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$877
877 sqft
Recently renovated - Single Family - 2 Bedroom - Cozy 2 bedroom in a really cute neighborhood located in Beaumont. This house has recently been updated and is ready to be rented out. Call or email to make an appointment.
Last updated July 22
Calder Highlands
4173 Arthur Ln
4173 Arthur Ln, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
Townhome Apartment - Property Id: 314529 A neat & convenient 2/2.5/2 townhome aparment. Can be anywhere in town withing 15 minutes Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22
8055 Park North
8055 Park North Drive, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8055 Park North - THIS IS A FOUR BEDROOM, two bath house located in Beaumont. This house has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a dishwasher and stove, and extra seating at a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 22
Old Town
2595 Louisiana St.
2595 Louisiana Avenue, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1604 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in in desirable Historic District in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
Last updated July 22
3699 Canyon Lane
3699 Canyon Lane, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2382 sqft
3699 Canyon Lane - Spacious open concept home with high-end finishes is located on a cul-de-sac off North Major Drive in Beaumont.
