Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

One story home in quiet subdivision. Three Bedrooms, Two baths. Separate dinning area with hardwood floors , Kitchen with all the appliances, plenty of counter top space, island, breakfast bar & pantry. Living area over looks back yard. Large back yard and spacious lot. Master bath with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. Two car garage front entry garage carpet recently replaced.