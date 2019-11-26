All apartments in Oak Point
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:51 AM

304 Glenview Drive

304 Glenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Glenview Drive, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 + study one-story home plus in Oak Point! Open kitchen and living room design--eat-In kitchen area as well as a formal dining room. Master has upgraded trim textured walls and vaulted ceilings. Wood-look laminate and ceramic tile throughout for easy clean up. This home includes refrigerator and the owner covers HOA! More Pics coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Glenview Drive have any available units?
304 Glenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 304 Glenview Drive have?
Some of 304 Glenview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Glenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Glenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Glenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Glenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Point.
Does 304 Glenview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Glenview Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Glenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Glenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Glenview Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Glenview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Glenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Glenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Glenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Glenview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Glenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Glenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

