Nice 3-2-2 + study one-story home plus in Oak Point! Open kitchen and living room design--eat-In kitchen area as well as a formal dining room. Master has upgraded trim textured walls and vaulted ceilings. Wood-look laminate and ceramic tile throughout for easy clean up. This home includes refrigerator and the owner covers HOA! More Pics coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Glenview Drive have any available units?
304 Glenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 304 Glenview Drive have?
Some of 304 Glenview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Glenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Glenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.