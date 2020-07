Amenities

Cute country living in the woods by the lake! This 2 bedroom has an awesome rap around covered front porch. Very private, large trees & has a 2 car carport in front of the garage! Great size bedrooms with walk in closets. Kitchen is open to the eating & living area. Decorative lighting!