Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:30 AM

1400 Lakeshore Boulevard

1400 Lakeshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Lakeshore Boulevard, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Multiple applications - will not be accepting anymore showings or applications. Gorgeous new home with an open floor plan and unique architectural features only half a mile away from Lake Lewisville. Some of the features of this beautiful home include tankless water heater, bamboo hardwood flooring, 10-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, large pantry, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, and stainless steel electric range. Pets may be be permitted with restrictions at owner’s discretion. NO SMOKING allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard have any available units?
1400 Lakeshore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
What amenities does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard have?
Some of 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Lakeshore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Lakeshore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

