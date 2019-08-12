1400 Lakeshore Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Multiple applications - will not be accepting anymore showings or applications. Gorgeous new home with an open floor plan and unique architectural features only half a mile away from Lake Lewisville. Some of the features of this beautiful home include tankless water heater, bamboo hardwood flooring, 10-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, large pantry, granite counter tops, large kitchen island, and stainless steel electric range. Pets may be be permitted with restrictions at owner’s discretion. NO SMOKING allowed.