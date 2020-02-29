929 Indian Trail

Amenities

Experience country living that's still near I-35, on this 3.8 acre lot with a private pond, & mature trees. Stunning, custom home could accommodate multi-generational families. Formal dining & office upon entry with engineered hardwoods, open kitchen with tons of light coming in from the large windows in the breakfast area & living room. Brick accent wall in the kitchen, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, & built-ins bring this space to life! Gorgeous master with crown molding, patio access, & claw-foot vanities. Upstairs game room with wet bar & wine cooler, & a media room. Downstairs playroom or guest living leads you to two bedrooms. Relax on your covered patio with fireplace.