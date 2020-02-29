All apartments in Oak Leaf
Find more places like 929 Indian Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Leaf, TX
/
929 Indian Trail
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

929 Indian Trail

929 Indian Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

929 Indian Trail, Oak Leaf, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Experience country living that's still near I-35, on this 3.8 acre lot with a private pond, & mature trees. Stunning, custom home could accommodate multi-generational families. Formal dining & office upon entry with engineered hardwoods, open kitchen with tons of light coming in from the large windows in the breakfast area & living room. Brick accent wall in the kitchen, floor-to-ceiling fireplace, & built-ins bring this space to life! Gorgeous master with crown molding, patio access, & claw-foot vanities. Upstairs game room with wet bar & wine cooler, & a media room. Downstairs playroom or guest living leads you to two bedrooms. Relax on your covered patio with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Indian Trail have any available units?
929 Indian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Leaf, TX.
What amenities does 929 Indian Trail have?
Some of 929 Indian Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Indian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
929 Indian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Indian Trail pet-friendly?
No, 929 Indian Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Leaf.
Does 929 Indian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 929 Indian Trail offers parking.
Does 929 Indian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Indian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Indian Trail have a pool?
No, 929 Indian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 929 Indian Trail have accessible units?
No, 929 Indian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Indian Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Indian Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Indian Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Indian Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDeSoto, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXBurleson, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRowlett, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District