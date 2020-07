Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets ceiling fan

Country home .Argyle ISD ..Open floor plan , large living rm , fireplace Country kitchen with island , microwave, builtin oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Office or study.Master bedroom with large walkin closet, master bath has shower and a garden tub, double sinks..2 linen closet. .3 other bedrooms and another bath..Utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Covered Patio with ceiling fan. Carport parking ..10 x10 storage building. Horse facility also available for rent..