Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:51 PM

4917 Reynolds Road

4917 Reynolds Road · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Reynolds Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Gorgeous, spacious, and bright open concept 4 bedroom 2 bath, several updates and so much room! Recent updates include fresh interior and exterior paint, exterior shutters, appliances, wood look laminate flooring, carpet, granite counter tops, lighting, wood look blinds, kitchen sink, kitchen faucet, silver cabinet pulls, built-in wine storage rack, built-in microwave, granite topped bill pay desk in laundry, and much more! Master has walk-in closet, Master bath has separate shower and jetted tub. Beautiful wood mantle over tiled gas fireplace with granite topped hearth in large living room. Several built-ins. Huge backyard! Tons of storage space. Walk to restaurants! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Reynolds Road have any available units?
4917 Reynolds Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Reynolds Road have?
Some of 4917 Reynolds Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Reynolds Road currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Reynolds Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Reynolds Road pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Reynolds Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 4917 Reynolds Road offer parking?
No, 4917 Reynolds Road does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Reynolds Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Reynolds Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Reynolds Road have a pool?
No, 4917 Reynolds Road does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Reynolds Road have accessible units?
No, 4917 Reynolds Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Reynolds Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Reynolds Road has units with dishwashers.

