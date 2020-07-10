4917 Reynolds Road

Amenities

Gorgeous, spacious, and bright open concept 4 bedroom 2 bath, several updates and so much room! Recent updates include fresh interior and exterior paint, exterior shutters, appliances, wood look laminate flooring, carpet, granite counter tops, lighting, wood look blinds, kitchen sink, kitchen faucet, silver cabinet pulls, built-in wine storage rack, built-in microwave, granite topped bill pay desk in laundry, and much more! Master has walk-in closet, Master bath has separate shower and jetted tub. Beautiful wood mantle over tiled gas fireplace with granite topped hearth in large living room. Several built-ins. Huge backyard! Tons of storage space. Walk to restaurants! Must see!