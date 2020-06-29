All apartments in North Richland Hills
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
4909 Susan Lee Ln
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:49 PM

4909 Susan Lee Ln

4909 Susan Lee Lane · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4909 Susan Lee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4909 Susan Lee Ln Available 03/01/20 Coming Soon!! Available 3/1/2020 -

(RLNE5517656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Susan Lee Ln have any available units?
4909 Susan Lee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 4909 Susan Lee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Susan Lee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Susan Lee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 Susan Lee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4909 Susan Lee Ln offer parking?
No, 4909 Susan Lee Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Susan Lee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Susan Lee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Susan Lee Ln have a pool?
No, 4909 Susan Lee Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Susan Lee Ln have accessible units?
No, 4909 Susan Lee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Susan Lee Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Susan Lee Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Susan Lee Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Susan Lee Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

