Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Nolanville, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nolanville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1824 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
119 Boxer
119 Boxer St, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1077 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Results within 1 mile of Nolanville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
8 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 Tanglewood
1204 Tanglewood Ct, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1826 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
202 Dober St
202 Dober St, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1457 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, dishwasher and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
608 Man O War Drive
608 Man O War Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom! This lovely home features a nice and spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath boasts double vanities and a garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Nolanville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$912
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
17 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$865
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
6 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
6 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1803 Kangaroo Ave.
1803 Kangaroo Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1288 sqft
1803 Kangaroo Ave. Available 07/31/20 1803 Kangaroo Ave. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This home is located off Lake road and near to Ft. Hood airfield gate in a mature neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/05/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2007 Kenyon
2007 Kenyon Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1309 sqft
2007 Kenyon Available 08/06/20 - Make this delightful 3 bedroom your new home, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage with opener, fireplace, fenced yard. Pets accepted. Walking distance to schools, shopping, and minutes from airfield and Ft. Hood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hymesa Estates
4307 Adobe Dr
4307 Adobe Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
Available 08/14/20 THIS HOME HAS HAD A LONG TERM TENANT, NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Available early August 2020. 4307 Adobe Dr, Killeen, TX is a single family home that contains 1,221approximately sq ft and was built in 1994.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
103 Quapaw Dr
103 Quapaw Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
2060 sqft
103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom). The house is a 2100 sq ft single story ranch home in a quiet part of Harker Heights within a few minutes to Stillhouse lake.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge Estates
5904 Boxelder Tr
5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/07/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1818 Starlight Dr
1818 Starlight Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1339 sqft
1818 Starlight Dr Available 08/11/20 Loaded with Upgrades! - Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home available in Northeast Killeen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
243 Scarlet Ln
243 Scarlet Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!! Beautiful house in Harker Heights, TX 76548. This 2,364 square foot house has three bedroom and a bonus room. This property was built in 2006.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rose
1401 Gardenia Ave
1401 Gardenia Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1101 sqft
1401 Gardenia Ave Available 08/14/20 1401 Gardenia Killeen Texas 76543 - 1100 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nolanville, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nolanville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

