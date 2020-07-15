Apartment List
149 Apartments for rent in Nolanville, TX with garages

Nolanville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 Unit Available
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1824 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 Unit Available
119 Boxer
119 Boxer St, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1077 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, dishwasher and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
1 Unit Available
1204 Tanglewood
1204 Tanglewood Ct, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1826 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.

1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 Unit Available
109 Windridge
109 Wind Ridge Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1853 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Quiet hilltop home in Harker Heights. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 dinings, 1 living home is ready for your family.

1 Unit Available
608 Man O War Drive
608 Man O War Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom! This lovely home features a nice and spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath boasts double vanities and a garden tub.
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the

1 Unit Available
1404 Cedar Dr
1404 Cedar Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1207 sqft
1404 Cedar Dr Available 08/11/20 - Charming three bedroom home in north Killeen, established neighborhood, fenced yard, open rear patio, two car garage with built in cabinets for storage, two bathrooms, close to schools, shopping, and Ft.

1 Unit Available
Heather Glen
4811 Acorn Creek Trl
4811 Acorn Creek Trail, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2102 sqft
4811 Acorn Creek Trl Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home - Four bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in need of new renters! This home features tile throughout living room and hallways. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances.

1 Unit Available
5310 Fenton Lane
5310 Fenton Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
Amenities Galore! Walking Trails, Picnic Area Pavilions, Volleyball Court, Quick Access to Stillhouse Lake! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 Unit Available
2409 Caprice Dr.
2409 Caprice Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
2409 Caprice Dr. Available 09/13/20 COMING SOON! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house in residential area. Near Long Branch Park with easy access to shopping on Rancier. Very close to Fort Hood.

1 Unit Available
307 HIGHLAND OAKS
307 Highland Oaks Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2602 sqft
307 HIGHLAND OAKS Available 08/17/20 Harker Heights Home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths! - SPACIOUS HOME ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM IN ONE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN DEN WHICH HAS A BEAUTIFUL FULL WALL FIREPLACE.

1 Unit Available
Chantz
4611 Chantz Dr.
4611 Chantz Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1451 sqft
4611 Chantz Dr. Available 07/17/20 4611 Chantz Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - This 3 Bedroom home has two full baths, a fenced in back yard w/ a privacy fence. Near schools, shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
2102 Beta Cir
2102 Beta Circle, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$865
Available 08/15/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining areas. Features include a fireplace, security bars, 2 car garage, covered patio and fenced yard. Security Deposit $865 (RLNE1365305)

1 Unit Available
Marlboro Heights
907 Jefferis Ave
907 Jefferis Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1103 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 17TH!! Cute NEWLY REMODELED single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with ALL NEW FLOORING and PAINT THROUGHOUT the home. Home has a one car garage attached, Refrigerator, Stove/oven, and Dishwasher. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!

1 Unit Available
Rose
1402 Rose
1402 Rose Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1347 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 garage home with a with 2 car garage features washer and dryer connections, gas range, fireplace, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.

1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2208 Delaware Drive
2208 Delaware, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
2688 sqft
Amazing four bedroom Harker Heights home! Beauty, space and lots of amenities is what you'll find in this charming home. The nice and spacious livingroom has a lovely wood burning fireplace. There is an additional living area and two dining areas.

1 Unit Available
Hymesa Estates
4307 Adobe Dr
4307 Adobe Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
Available 08/14/20 THIS HOME HAS HAD A LONG TERM TENANT, NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Available early August 2020. 4307 Adobe Dr, Killeen, TX is a single family home that contains 1,221approximately sq ft and was built in 1994.

1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2200 Heights Drive
2200 Heights Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1560 sqft
2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 **Security deposit received. Still taking applications.

1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom). The house is a 2100 sq ft single story ranch home in a quiet part of Harker Heights within a few minutes to Stillhouse lake.

1 Unit Available
4108 Fawn Dr
4108 Fawn Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great Home For Rent - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2car garage in Killeen for Rent (RLNE5317574)

1 Unit Available
Rose
1401 Gardenia Ave
1401 Gardenia Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1101 sqft
1401 Gardenia Ave Available 08/14/20 1401 Gardenia Killeen Texas 76543 - 1100 square foot, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot.

1 Unit Available
1519 Pima Trail
1519 Pima Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1320 sqft
1519 Pima Trail Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Aztec Trace Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's

1 Unit Available
Union Grove
206 Shawnee Trail
206 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1385 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. Pets must be approved by owner. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Nolanville, TX

Nolanville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

