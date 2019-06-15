All apartments in Murphy
Murphy, TX
907 Mustang Ridge Dr.
Last updated June 15 2019 at 9:58 AM

907 Mustang Ridge Dr.

907 Mustang Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

907 Mustang Ridge Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Aviary

Amenities

pool
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
game room
pool
907 Mustang Ridge Dr. Available 06/24/19 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Plano ISD! - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Plano ISD! This property boasts vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting, and gorgeous formals. Enjoy the beautiful open floor plan in the aviary. Spacious kitchen made for entertaining features large island and breakfast bar with tons of counter space! All bedrooms downstairs. Master suite features enormous WIC, garden tub, and separate vanities. Upstairs game room with nice half bath. Large fenced in backyard. Property is very close to community pool and park! Located near Lavon Lake as well.

(RLNE2373777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. have any available units?
907 Mustang Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
Is 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
907 Mustang Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. offer parking?
No, 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. has a pool.
Does 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Mustang Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

