Amenities

907 Mustang Ridge Dr. Available 06/24/19 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Plano ISD! - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Plano ISD! This property boasts vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting, and gorgeous formals. Enjoy the beautiful open floor plan in the aviary. Spacious kitchen made for entertaining features large island and breakfast bar with tons of counter space! All bedrooms downstairs. Master suite features enormous WIC, garden tub, and separate vanities. Upstairs game room with nice half bath. Large fenced in backyard. Property is very close to community pool and park! Located near Lavon Lake as well.



(RLNE2373777)