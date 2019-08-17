All apartments in Murphy
604 Laredo Drive

604 Laredo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

604 Laredo Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Gables at North Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to your new home! Approx. 4500 SqFt of comfort and delightful living very close to the park and greenbelt. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, master bedroom with sitting area on the 1st floor, office on the 1st floor can be used as 2nd bedroom on 1st floor or 6th bedroom in this charming home. 3 living and 2 dining areas. Main kitchen has granite counter tops & island, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. There is a full size second, spice kitchen having one door opening towards garage and another in the side driveway for easy hauling! Enjoy soaring ceilings, lots of windows & natural light and media room upstairs. Cool off in the community pool and take a morning or evening stroll in the nearby park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Laredo Drive have any available units?
604 Laredo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 604 Laredo Drive have?
Some of 604 Laredo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Laredo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Laredo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Laredo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Laredo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 604 Laredo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Laredo Drive offers parking.
Does 604 Laredo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Laredo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Laredo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 604 Laredo Drive has a pool.
Does 604 Laredo Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Laredo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Laredo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Laredo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Laredo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Laredo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

