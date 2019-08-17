604 Laredo Drive

Amenities
Welcome to your new home! Approx. 4500 SqFt of comfort and delightful living very close to the park and greenbelt. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, master bedroom with sitting area on the 1st floor, office on the 1st floor can be used as 2nd bedroom on 1st floor or 6th bedroom in this charming home. 3 living and 2 dining areas. Main kitchen has granite counter tops & island, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. There is a full size second, spice kitchen having one door opening towards garage and another in the side driveway for easy hauling! Enjoy soaring ceilings, lots of windows & natural light and media room upstairs. Cool off in the community pool and take a morning or evening stroll in the nearby park.