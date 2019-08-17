604 Laredo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Welcome to your new home! Approx. 4500 SqFt of comfort and delightful living very close to the park and greenbelt. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, master bedroom with sitting area on the 1st floor, office on the 1st floor can be used as 2nd bedroom on 1st floor or 6th bedroom in this charming home. 3 living and 2 dining areas. Main kitchen has granite counter tops & island, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. There is a full size second, spice kitchen having one door opening towards garage and another in the side driveway for easy hauling! Enjoy soaring ceilings, lots of windows & natural light and media room upstairs. Cool off in the community pool and take a morning or evening stroll in the nearby park.