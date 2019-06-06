All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 421 Lakehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
421 Lakehurst Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:57 PM

421 Lakehurst Drive

421 Lakehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

421 Lakehurst Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a great house! This is the perfect home for yours, mine and ours! Lots of indoor and outdoor living space with six bedrooms, three living areas, game room, guest quarters, pool, fire pit, and more! The guest quarters has a separate entry with its own living area, bedroom, full bath, kitchen with microwave, dishwasher and room for a refrigerator. All bedrooms have walk in closets. The spacious kitchen, with 5 burner gas cook top, a plethora of cabinets, separate counter area and island, opens to the large living room with a fireplace. With a separate entry, a bonus room, with heating and cooling, is a great room for hobbies or a workshop. Too good to be true? Come and see this wonderful home for yourself!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Lakehurst Drive have any available units?
421 Lakehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 421 Lakehurst Drive have?
Some of 421 Lakehurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Lakehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Lakehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Lakehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Lakehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 421 Lakehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 421 Lakehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 421 Lakehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Lakehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Lakehurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 421 Lakehurst Drive has a pool.
Does 421 Lakehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Lakehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Lakehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Lakehurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Lakehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Lakehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TX
Addison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District