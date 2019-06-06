421 Lakehurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a great house! This is the perfect home for yours, mine and ours! Lots of indoor and outdoor living space with six bedrooms, three living areas, game room, guest quarters, pool, fire pit, and more! The guest quarters has a separate entry with its own living area, bedroom, full bath, kitchen with microwave, dishwasher and room for a refrigerator. All bedrooms have walk in closets. The spacious kitchen, with 5 burner gas cook top, a plethora of cabinets, separate counter area and island, opens to the large living room with a fireplace. With a separate entry, a bonus room, with heating and cooling, is a great room for hobbies or a workshop. Too good to be true? Come and see this wonderful home for yourself!



