Murphy, TX
412 Ponderosa Trail
Last updated November 3 2019 at 6:54 AM

412 Ponderosa Trail

412 Ponderosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

412 Ponderosa Lane, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely, Spacious home in The Ranch community which offers walking trails, park, playground and a community pool. This home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 and a half baths with 2019 updated tile wood look flooring and hand painted cabinets. The well maintained home includes 2 living areas down stairs and a large gameroom up with vaulted ceiling, 2 dining areas which include an eat in kitchen and updated cabinets, granite counters and appliances. 2018 water heater, 2016 roof, gas fireplace in family room, huge backyard and a large covered patio. 2019 carpet up is over the same wood flooring as on ground floor. Seller-Landlord is motivated. This home is available to Lease with the Option to Purchase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Ponderosa Trail have any available units?
412 Ponderosa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 412 Ponderosa Trail have?
Some of 412 Ponderosa Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Ponderosa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
412 Ponderosa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Ponderosa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 412 Ponderosa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 412 Ponderosa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 412 Ponderosa Trail offers parking.
Does 412 Ponderosa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Ponderosa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Ponderosa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 412 Ponderosa Trail has a pool.
Does 412 Ponderosa Trail have accessible units?
No, 412 Ponderosa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Ponderosa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Ponderosa Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Ponderosa Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Ponderosa Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

