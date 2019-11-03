412 Ponderosa Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Lovely, Spacious home in The Ranch community which offers walking trails, park, playground and a community pool. This home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 and a half baths with 2019 updated tile wood look flooring and hand painted cabinets. The well maintained home includes 2 living areas down stairs and a large gameroom up with vaulted ceiling, 2 dining areas which include an eat in kitchen and updated cabinets, granite counters and appliances. 2018 water heater, 2016 roof, gas fireplace in family room, huge backyard and a large covered patio. 2019 carpet up is over the same wood flooring as on ground floor. Seller-Landlord is motivated. This home is available to Lease with the Option to Purchase!