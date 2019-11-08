329 Greenfield Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous, exceptionally cared for 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in Hunter's Landing. Impressive drive up with beautiful landscaping and trees. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Family room with fireplace overlooks pool paradise in privacy fenced backyard. Gourmet island kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cook top, and the refrigerator stays. Study or office has built in desk and wall of built in cabinets. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom downstairs. Large game room, media room, and three bedrooms up stairs. Stunning entry with curved stairs with iron. High ceilings, decorator poles, curved arches, rounded corners, large rooms and closets, lots of storage.