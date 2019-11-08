All apartments in Murphy
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

329 Greenfield Drive

329 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

329 Greenfield Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Hunter's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous, exceptionally cared for 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in Hunter's Landing. Impressive drive up with beautiful landscaping and trees. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Family room with fireplace overlooks pool paradise in privacy fenced backyard. Gourmet island kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cook top, and the refrigerator stays. Study or office has built in desk and wall of built in cabinets. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom downstairs. Large game room, media room, and three bedrooms up stairs. Stunning entry with curved stairs with iron. High ceilings, decorator poles, curved arches, rounded corners, large rooms and closets, lots of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
329 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 329 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 329 Greenfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
329 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 329 Greenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 329 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 329 Greenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 329 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Greenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 329 Greenfield Drive has a pool.
Does 329 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 329 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Greenfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Greenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Greenfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

