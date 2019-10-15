321 Cave River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained home sits in the heart of the Maxwell Creek Community in Grade A Wylie ISD. Near by shopping, dining. Walking distance from the community waterpark. This house has brand new carpet, beautiful wood tile floors, brand new toilets and a brand new AC system! Enter this gorgeous home through a high ceiling foyer. Private master suite downstairs and the three bedrooms are upstairs along with a spacious game room. Kitchen has modern counter tops and a gas cooktop. Nearby is the family room with a cozy fireplace and bright windows that overlook the yard. Great patio area outdoors with a stone kitchen bar and a beautiful pergola with a large grassy area. This house really has it all!