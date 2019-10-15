All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 321 Cave River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
321 Cave River Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:54 AM

321 Cave River Drive

321 Cave River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

321 Cave River Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful and well maintained home sits in the heart of the Maxwell Creek Community in Grade A Wylie ISD. Near by shopping, dining. Walking distance from the community waterpark. This house has brand new carpet, beautiful wood tile floors, brand new toilets and a brand new AC system! Enter this gorgeous home through a high ceiling foyer. Private master suite downstairs and the three bedrooms are upstairs along with a spacious game room. Kitchen has modern counter tops and a gas cooktop. Nearby is the family room with a cozy fireplace and bright windows that overlook the yard. Great patio area outdoors with a stone kitchen bar and a beautiful pergola with a large grassy area. This house really has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Cave River Drive have any available units?
321 Cave River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 321 Cave River Drive have?
Some of 321 Cave River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Cave River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Cave River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Cave River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 321 Cave River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 321 Cave River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 321 Cave River Drive offers parking.
Does 321 Cave River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Cave River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Cave River Drive have a pool?
No, 321 Cave River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 321 Cave River Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Cave River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Cave River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Cave River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Cave River Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 Cave River Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TX
Addison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District