317 Royal Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Amazing 4 bed-4 bath home in the heart of Murphy! Just completed total master bath renovation and other recent upgrades including gorgeous fireplace surround & updated kitchen cabinets and back splash, this is a must see! Spacious master retreat down & large secondary bedrooms upstairs along with a game room and two full baths up as well. First floor office could be used as a 5th bedroom with full bath just across the hall. Bright open concept kitchen, breakfast nook and family room area lined with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard. The oversize backyard and patio area are just right for summer fun and offer plenty of space to run & play!