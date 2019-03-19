All apartments in Murphy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

317 Royal Oak Drive

317 Royal Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Royal Oak Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Amazing 4 bed-4 bath home in the heart of Murphy! Just completed total master bath renovation and other recent upgrades including gorgeous fireplace surround & updated kitchen cabinets and back splash, this is a must see! Spacious master retreat down & large secondary bedrooms upstairs along with a game room and two full baths up as well. First floor office could be used as a 5th bedroom with full bath just across the hall. Bright open concept kitchen, breakfast nook and family room area lined with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard. The oversize backyard and patio area are just right for summer fun and offer plenty of space to run & play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Royal Oak Drive have any available units?
317 Royal Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 317 Royal Oak Drive have?
Some of 317 Royal Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Royal Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Royal Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Royal Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Royal Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 317 Royal Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 317 Royal Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 317 Royal Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Royal Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Royal Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Royal Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Royal Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Royal Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Royal Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Royal Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Royal Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Royal Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

