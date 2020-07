Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated community of Glen Ridge Estates. Open floorplan, island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space as well as granite counters. Big family room with wood flooring. High efficiency new AC unit, new roof and fence. New carpet will be installed before April 1st and home will be painted. Within walking distance to park, elementary school and community swimming pool. Great Plano ISD. Come and see! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+