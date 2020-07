308 Glen Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful OVERSIZED ONE STORY in matured GLEN RIDGE ESTATES READY for move in ! 4 LARGE beds, FORMAL DINING and LIVING AREA, SPACIOUS KITCHEN, BRIGHT breakfast NOOK, OPEN FAMILY ROOM and hard to find 3 FULL BATHS! All the UPGRADES - CERAMIC TILE, Wood floor, kitchen ISLAND, 42 inch cabinets, GAS COOKTOP with vent hood, UPDATED BATHROOMS, CUSTOM PAINT, BAY WINDOWS tons of CABINETS and STORAGE SPACE and much more! GIANT BACKYARD, MATURE TREES, COVERED BACK PATIO, nice LANDSCAPING, SIDE ENTRY DRIVEWAY! OUTSTANDING PLANO ISD! Walking distance to SCHOOLS, PARKS, and SHOPPING! You don't want to miss this one! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.