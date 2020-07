Amenities

Beautiful home just one block from Mustang Park and Exemplary Boggess Elementary. New floors and paint July 2018. Extensive crown molding, kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Large yard that is very private with lots of shade trees. Large stamped concrete patio. Great location, close to the George Bush and US 75.