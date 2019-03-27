All apartments in Murphy
Murphy, TX
221 Westminister Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

221 Westminister Avenue

221 Westminister Ave · No Longer Available
Location

221 Westminister Ave, Murphy, TX 75094
Hunter's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE, TWO STORY HOME WITH OVER 3,500 SQFT and master bedroom downstairs, nice open floor plan. HUGE ROOMS with walking closets. Oversize master bedroom suite with massive closet. Gorgeous kitchen with LOTS OF CABINETS & BIG ISLAND. Relax on the back open PATIO, perfect for BBQs, large backyard & sprinkler system. Very friendly community within walking distance to amazing Plano Schools.
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Pet deposit will apply. Home available now. Come see it today.
Prospect to verify all information including but not limited to square footage, Dimensions, schools, etc.
Owner prefers a two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Westminister Avenue have any available units?
221 Westminister Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 221 Westminister Avenue have?
Some of 221 Westminister Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Westminister Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 Westminister Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Westminister Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Westminister Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 Westminister Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 Westminister Avenue offers parking.
Does 221 Westminister Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Westminister Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Westminister Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 Westminister Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 Westminister Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 Westminister Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Westminister Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Westminister Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Westminister Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Westminister Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

