221 Westminister Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE, TWO STORY HOME WITH OVER 3,500 SQFT and master bedroom downstairs, nice open floor plan. HUGE ROOMS with walking closets. Oversize master bedroom suite with massive closet. Gorgeous kitchen with LOTS OF CABINETS & BIG ISLAND. Relax on the back open PATIO, perfect for BBQs, large backyard & sprinkler system. Very friendly community within walking distance to amazing Plano Schools.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Pet deposit will apply. Home available now. Come see it today.

Prospect to verify all information including but not limited to square footage, Dimensions, schools, etc.

Owner prefers a two year lease.