Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
201 Elmcrest Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:46 AM

201 Elmcrest Drive

201 Elmcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Elmcrest Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Timbers

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
SPECTACULAR, SPOTLESS, CHARMING & UPDATED w HUGE BACKYARD are all the words used to describe this picture perfect home! Upon entry, you will immediately be greeted by warm natural light & stunning, light washed floors! The beautiful & cozy stone fireplace will be perfect for those cold winter nights. Many updates & much care has gone into this home to bring that true, new home feel that would be MOVE IN READY! As for location, enjoy the small town feel all while still being close to all major hubs. Community Pool and Park close by! Added Bonus *REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Elmcrest Drive have any available units?
201 Elmcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 201 Elmcrest Drive have?
Some of 201 Elmcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Elmcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Elmcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Elmcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Elmcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 201 Elmcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 201 Elmcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 201 Elmcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Elmcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Elmcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 201 Elmcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 201 Elmcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Elmcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Elmcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Elmcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Elmcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Elmcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

