201 Elmcrest Drive

SPECTACULAR, SPOTLESS, CHARMING & UPDATED w HUGE BACKYARD are all the words used to describe this picture perfect home! Upon entry, you will immediately be greeted by warm natural light & stunning, light washed floors! The beautiful & cozy stone fireplace will be perfect for those cold winter nights. Many updates & much care has gone into this home to bring that true, new home feel that would be MOVE IN READY! As for location, enjoy the small town feel all while still being close to all major hubs. Community Pool and Park close by! Added Bonus *REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*