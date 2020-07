Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute country home on almost one-half acre in great location near FM 544 and across from golf course. Laminate flooring throughout. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. 2 in. blinds. Large fenced back yard with deck and storage shed, one car garage with opener. This is not a perfect home but is clean, quirky and a fun place to live. Offers a great view of the golf course and a perfect location.