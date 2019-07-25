1023 Lauren Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Awesome, upgraded home with an Open layout living and dining; living room an upgraded fireplace. Open to the kitchen and breakfast area with dark granite counter tops. Large Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms, and bathrooms have been updated with granite! Home has a gate for additional private parking space. Sunroom leads to a large grassy backyard with a nice pond. Exemplary schools Boggess Elementary, Murphy Middle School, McMillen High School, Plano East Senior High. Boggess, Murphy McMillen are almost walking distance. Brentwood Park nearby in the neighborhood, community swimming pool. Owner giving AT&T internet and landline for additional $25 that's a steal! This house will not last long.