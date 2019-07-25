All apartments in Murphy
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:53 AM

1023 Lauren Lane

1023 Lauren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Lauren Lane, Murphy, TX 75094

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Awesome, upgraded home with an Open layout living and dining; living room an upgraded fireplace. Open to the kitchen and breakfast area with dark granite counter tops. Large Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms, and bathrooms have been updated with granite! Home has a gate for additional private parking space. Sunroom leads to a large grassy backyard with a nice pond. Exemplary schools Boggess Elementary, Murphy Middle School, McMillen High School, Plano East Senior High. Boggess, Murphy McMillen are almost walking distance. Brentwood Park nearby in the neighborhood, community swimming pool. Owner giving AT&T internet and landline for additional $25 that's a steal! This house will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Lauren Lane have any available units?
1023 Lauren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 1023 Lauren Lane have?
Some of 1023 Lauren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Lauren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Lauren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Lauren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Lauren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 1023 Lauren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Lauren Lane offers parking.
Does 1023 Lauren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Lauren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Lauren Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1023 Lauren Lane has a pool.
Does 1023 Lauren Lane have accessible units?
No, 1023 Lauren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Lauren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Lauren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Lauren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Lauren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

