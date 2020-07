1006 Amesbury Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

UPDATED, STUNNING, LIGHT & BRIGHT 2 STORY HOME IN EXEMPLARY PLANO ISD. GRAND 2-STORY ENTRY WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHROOMS, STUDY, GAME & MEDIA ROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS, STUNNING FIRE PLACE, C-TILE, HARDWOOD & CARPET FLOORING. BIG MASTER BED & BATH WITH VANITIES, TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER & WALK IN CLOSET. GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND & PANTRY. DOWNSTAIRS STUDY CAN BE USED AS 5TH BEDROOM, IF NEEDED. BIG BACKYARD TO ENJOY. FANS, BLINDS & MUCH MORE. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, TV CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING. HURRY IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!