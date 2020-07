Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home located in Woodlands Sterling Ridge Subdivision. This one story home offers an open floor plan with granite in the kitchen and baths, appliances, tile floor in the main living area, carpet in the bedrooms. The master suite includes a large walk in closet, garden tub and walk in shower. Neutral color paint and ceiling fans throughout. . Make your appointment for a tour today!