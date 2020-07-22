All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 6630 Dillon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
6630 Dillon Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 11:50 AM

6630 Dillon Drive

6630 Dillon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6630 Dillon Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77354

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home in coveted Woodland Oaks. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN; BEAUTIFUL FORMAL LIVING/DINING; LARGE OPEN FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE; GORGEOUS ISLAND KITCHEN; Laminate wood flooring. The bright breakfast room leads to a 12X12 screened Sunroom overlooking a grand backyard, the master bedroom has an en-suite bath, his/hers sinks and separate tub & shower.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Dillon Drive have any available units?
6630 Dillon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 6630 Dillon Drive have?
Some of 6630 Dillon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 Dillon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Dillon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Dillon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6630 Dillon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6630 Dillon Drive offer parking?
No, 6630 Dillon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6630 Dillon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Dillon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Dillon Drive have a pool?
No, 6630 Dillon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Dillon Drive have accessible units?
No, 6630 Dillon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Dillon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 Dillon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6630 Dillon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6630 Dillon Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd
Conroe, TX 77316
Rosemary
541 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch