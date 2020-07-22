6630 Dillon Drive

Amenities
Lovely home in coveted Woodland Oaks. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN; BEAUTIFUL FORMAL LIVING/DINING; LARGE OPEN FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE; GORGEOUS ISLAND KITCHEN; Laminate wood flooring. The bright breakfast room leads to a 12X12 screened Sunroom overlooking a grand backyard, the master bedroom has an en-suite bath, his/hers sinks and separate tub & shower.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.