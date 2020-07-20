4938 Comal River Loop

Amenities
Spring into your new home this summer with this lovely home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 1416 SqFt of living space your family and friends will enjoy. This home will be available on or after 7/05/19.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com.
In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.