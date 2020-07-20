All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:49 AM

4938 Comal River Loop

4938 Comal River Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4938 Comal River Loop, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spring into your new home this summer with this lovely home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 1416 SqFt of living space your family and friends will enjoy. This home will be available on or after 7/05/19.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com.

In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4938 Comal River Loop have any available units?
4938 Comal River Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 4938 Comal River Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4938 Comal River Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4938 Comal River Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4938 Comal River Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4938 Comal River Loop offer parking?
No, 4938 Comal River Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4938 Comal River Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4938 Comal River Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4938 Comal River Loop have a pool?
No, 4938 Comal River Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4938 Comal River Loop have accessible units?
No, 4938 Comal River Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4938 Comal River Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4938 Comal River Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4938 Comal River Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4938 Comal River Loop has units with air conditioning.
