All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 3907 Knollcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
3907 Knollcrest Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 PM

3907 Knollcrest Drive

3907 Knollcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3907 Knollcrest Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Looking to live by the water? This beautiful rental is available NOW. Great corner townhome in the well-known Walden. Brick floors and vaulted living room ceiling with exposed rafters give this townhouse a welcoming feel. 2 bedrooms 2 bath each with their own private balcony. In house utility and half bath. Enjoy the private fenced backyard with a large patio and cover pergola. Easy walk to the lake. Renting and no time for mowing? Lawn and exterior maintained by the HOA will give you more time to enjoy the amenities of Walden, fitness center, pool, lake access w/ boat ramp, clubhouse, tennis, and golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Knollcrest Drive have any available units?
3907 Knollcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3907 Knollcrest Drive have?
Some of 3907 Knollcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Knollcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Knollcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Knollcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Knollcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3907 Knollcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3907 Knollcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Knollcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Knollcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Knollcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3907 Knollcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 3907 Knollcrest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3907 Knollcrest Drive has accessible units.
Does 3907 Knollcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3907 Knollcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Knollcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Knollcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive
Porter Heights, TX 77357
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr
Magnolia, TX 77354
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd
Conroe, TX 77356
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Mill
780 Sawdust Road
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd
Porter Heights, TX 77365

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch