3907 Knollcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Looking to live by the water? This beautiful rental is available NOW. Great corner townhome in the well-known Walden. Brick floors and vaulted living room ceiling with exposed rafters give this townhouse a welcoming feel. 2 bedrooms 2 bath each with their own private balcony. In house utility and half bath. Enjoy the private fenced backyard with a large patio and cover pergola. Easy walk to the lake. Renting and no time for mowing? Lawn and exterior maintained by the HOA will give you more time to enjoy the amenities of Walden, fitness center, pool, lake access w/ boat ramp, clubhouse, tennis, and golf.