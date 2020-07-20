All apartments in Montgomery County
3802 Northshore Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:02 PM

3802 Northshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Northshore Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming rental in Walden on Lake Conroe with 3 to 4 bedrooms (study/library) can double as a fourth bedroom or formal dining room and 2 bathrooms. Custom finishes throughout with high ceilings, crown molding, lovely granite countertops and pretty tile in high traffic areas. Includes two refrigerators, washer, dryer and TV that stays. Master suite is complete with large shower & whirlpool tub. Also, a bonus is 2 separate closets. Walden is a wonderful community with hiking trails, clubhouse, fitness gym, tennis courts, swimming pool and 2 boat launches. Come make this house your home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Northshore Drive have any available units?
3802 Northshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3802 Northshore Drive have?
Some of 3802 Northshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Northshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Northshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Northshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Northshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3802 Northshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Northshore Drive offers parking.
Does 3802 Northshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3802 Northshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Northshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3802 Northshore Drive has a pool.
Does 3802 Northshore Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3802 Northshore Drive has accessible units.
Does 3802 Northshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 Northshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Northshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 Northshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
