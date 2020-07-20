3802 Northshore Drive

Amenities

Charming rental in Walden on Lake Conroe with 3 to 4 bedrooms (study/library) can double as a fourth bedroom or formal dining room and 2 bathrooms. Custom finishes throughout with high ceilings, crown molding, lovely granite countertops and pretty tile in high traffic areas. Includes two refrigerators, washer, dryer and TV that stays. Master suite is complete with large shower & whirlpool tub. Also, a bonus is 2 separate closets. Walden is a wonderful community with hiking trails, clubhouse, fitness gym, tennis courts, swimming pool and 2 boat launches. Come make this house your home!!!