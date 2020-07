Amenities

Great location in Spring with shopping centers down the street from the subdivision. The home features tile throughout the house and carpet in the rooms with granite counter tops, standing shower and tub in the master, with an open floor plan. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and new washer and dryer. The community offers 24hr supervised gate access, two pools, walking areas around lakes, basketball and tennis courts for residents.