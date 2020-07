Amenities

Expect the UNEXPECTED with this 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home. This Popular floor plan features, Impeccable dark laminate flooring, Black and stainless steel appliances in Gourmet Kitchen and convenience to I45. Schedule your self showing or apply now on line at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.