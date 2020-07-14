3322 Legends Creek Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 5 bedroom,2.5 bath,2 story home nestled in Legends Run Open Kitchen/Breakfast area with Granite Counter Tops & Built in Desk. Includes:Top of the Line Double Door Stainless Frig.,Washer & Dryer, New Wood Like tile throughout house in Living/Dining room Combination, Family room, hallway & Master bedroom. Master 1st floor with Large Master bath including separate. shower & garden tub & huge closet. Upstairs is another potential Master bedroom with a large walk-in-closet.There is also 3 more LARGE bedrooms & a huge Game room. Fully fenced in LARGE backyard. Great Schools. Close to pool, park & easy access to The Woodlands, I-45, Grand Parkway & Exxon Campus .Hurry, Call Now, WON'T LAST!