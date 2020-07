Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand New 4 bed/3 bath home with additional office/study downstairs! Open floor plan, upgraded finishes and trendy, neutral paint colors! This home also borders a natural reserve behind the home for privacy with no back neighbors! This home is on a premium lot in the subdivision! Area pool and splash are among the amenities for this home. This one won't last long!