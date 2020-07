Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Furnished rental in WALDEN on Lake Conroe. This home is on the golf course with a great view of the golf course. Open living room, breakfast and dining combo, with an island in the kitchen. Lots of built-ins, high ceilings, and a beautiful fireplace. High ceilings. Very open and shows well. Washer and dryer in the master bath under cabinet. Extended yard and golf course views. Beautiful Magnolia surrounded by circular driveway. Cul-de-sac street. Peaceful and quiet.