Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
30639 Gardenia Trace Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:46 PM

30639 Gardenia Trace Drive

30639 Gardenia Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

30639 Gardenia Trace Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Fabulous family home featuring 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths and a gameroom. Breakfast room plus formal dining. Spacious downstairs master suite features garden tub with separate shower. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $2,150.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive have any available units?
30639 Gardenia Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30639 Gardenia Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30639 Gardenia Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
