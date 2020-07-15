Amenities
29710 Legends Ranch Court Available 05/15/19 29710 Legends Ranch Ct -
Price: $1795
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $1595
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2249
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
Extras: Stunning two story home in the Legends Ranch Community located in a private cul-de-sac lot priced to Lease today. Home features a spacious floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, Roomy bedrooms and all close to community club house and pool. Make your appointment today because it wont last long!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
