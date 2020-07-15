All apartments in Montgomery County
29710 Legends Ranch Court
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:03 AM

29710 Legends Ranch Court

29710 South Legends Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

29710 South Legends Chase Court, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
29710 Legends Ranch Court Available 05/15/19 29710 Legends Ranch Ct -
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1795

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1595
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2249
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

Extras: Stunning two story home in the Legends Ranch Community located in a private cul-de-sac lot priced to Lease today. Home features a spacious floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, Roomy bedrooms and all close to community club house and pool. Make your appointment today because it wont last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2718585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

