29515 Legends Line Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 large Bedroom home in the Spring/Woodlands Area, Freshly Painted & Move in ready. Plenty of room for your family, Big Game room, Master Suite Down W/Large Master Bath has Garden-Whirlpool Tub & Separate Shower& Walk-In Closet, Large Open Kit/Granite Counter Tops/Upgraded Appliances. Wood Blinds, Tile/Wood Like Floors, No Carpet, great if someone has allergies. Fully Fenced Large Back Yard. Excellent Conroe/Woodlands School District. Great Location Near Area Pool, Playground, Shopping, Restaurants I-45, Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Rd., The Woodland Amenities & Exon Mobile. Square footage was put in to be very much smaller than the home is in error & might account for the days on market being unusually long. Shows like new, Hurry won't last long! Call for Private Showing Now!