Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:38 PM

29515 Legends Line Drive

29515 Legends Line Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29515 Legends Line Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 large Bedroom home in the Spring/Woodlands Area, Freshly Painted & Move in ready. Plenty of room for your family, Big Game room, Master Suite Down W/Large Master Bath has Garden-Whirlpool Tub & Separate Shower& Walk-In Closet, Large Open Kit/Granite Counter Tops/Upgraded Appliances. Wood Blinds, Tile/Wood Like Floors, No Carpet, great if someone has allergies. Fully Fenced Large Back Yard. Excellent Conroe/Woodlands School District. Great Location Near Area Pool, Playground, Shopping, Restaurants I-45, Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Rd., The Woodland Amenities & Exon Mobile. Square footage was put in to be very much smaller than the home is in error & might account for the days on market being unusually long. Shows like new, Hurry won't last long! Call for Private Showing Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29515 Legends Line Drive have any available units?
29515 Legends Line Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29515 Legends Line Drive have?
Some of 29515 Legends Line Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29515 Legends Line Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29515 Legends Line Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29515 Legends Line Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29515 Legends Line Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 29515 Legends Line Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29515 Legends Line Drive offers parking.
Does 29515 Legends Line Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29515 Legends Line Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29515 Legends Line Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29515 Legends Line Drive has a pool.
Does 29515 Legends Line Drive have accessible units?
No, 29515 Legends Line Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29515 Legends Line Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29515 Legends Line Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29515 Legends Line Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29515 Legends Line Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
