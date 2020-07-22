29515 Legends Line Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 large Bedroom home in the Spring/Woodlands Area, Freshly Painted & Move in ready. Plenty of room for your family, Big Game room, Master Suite Down W/Large Master Bath has Garden-Whirlpool Tub & Separate Shower& Walk-In Closet, Large Open Kit/Granite Counter Tops/Upgraded Appliances. Wood Blinds, Tile/Wood Like Floors, No Carpet, great if someone has allergies. Fully Fenced Large Back Yard. Excellent Conroe/Woodlands School District. Great Location Near Area Pool, Playground, Shopping, Restaurants I-45, Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll Rd., The Woodland Amenities & Exon Mobile. Square footage was put in to be very much smaller than the home is in error & might account for the days on market being unusually long. Shows like new, Hurry won't last long! Call for Private Showing Now!